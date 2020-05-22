St. Joseph Catholic - Mrs. Bixenman -1st Grade

Friday, May 22, 2020
The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Mid-Missouri man hides rocks for people, makes days
FULTON – Jess Carneal works about 40 hours a week at Brooklyn Pizza in Fulton. But when he’s not working,... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 Friday, May 22, 2020 6:36:00 PM CDT May 22, 2020 in News

Missouri man arrested, accused of stealing beehives
NEW CAMBRIA — Police in northern Missouri have arrested a New Cambria man accused of stealing a dozen beehives over... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 Friday, May 22, 2020 5:47:35 PM CDT May 22, 2020 in News

Trump deems houses of worship 'essential' amid pandemic
President Donald Trump announced Friday that his administration is issuing guidance deeming places of worship "essential" during the coronavirus pandemic,... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 Friday, May 22, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT May 22, 2020 in News

Local pub, cafe to keep operation changes despite regulation ease next week
COLUMBIA— Boone County Public Health announced Friday all businesses can reopen under limitations starting next Tuesday. Bars and restaurants... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 Friday, May 22, 2020 4:19:00 PM CDT May 22, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 Friday, May 22, 2020 3:30:00 PM CDT May 22, 2020 in News

Chamber urges lawmakers to protect businesses from COVID-19 related lawsuits
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Chamber of Commerce is urging Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to take up legislation... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 Friday, May 22, 2020 3:29:00 PM CDT May 22, 2020 in News

Attorney General warns Medicaid recipients of facilities taking stimulus checks
COLUMBIA - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is warning people who receive Medicaid to not let nursing homes or assisted... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 Friday, May 22, 2020 3:11:00 PM CDT May 22, 2020 in News

Elective medical procedures and screenings take on new normal
COLUMBIA – One local dentist's office is seeing almost 90% of their normal capacity before the COVID-19 pandemic and is... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 Friday, May 22, 2020 2:44:00 PM CDT May 22, 2020 in News

Hallsville School District to have in-person, online summer school
HALLSVILLE - Hallsville School District announced Friday they are planning to have on campus and online summer school, according to... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 Friday, May 22, 2020 2:22:00 PM CDT May 22, 2020 in News

Woman who kept husband in freezer sues for return of body
LIBERTY — A woman who kept her husband’s body in a freezer in her bedroom at their southwest Missouri home... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 Friday, May 22, 2020 2:13:00 PM CDT May 22, 2020 in News

Taking stock of your mental health during the pandemic
(CNN) -- The reality of job losses, economic uncertainty, social isolation, homeschooling kids , canceled vacations — all piled on... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 Friday, May 22, 2020 1:32:33 PM CDT May 22, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

New Boone County health orders announced
COLUMBIA - Boone County and Columbia leaders announced a new slate of orders Friday related to reopening amid ongoing COVID-19... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 Friday, May 22, 2020 10:57:00 AM CDT May 22, 2020 in News

Lamine River search put on pause by weather, need for heavy equipment
COOPER COUNTY - Search efforts related to the disappearance and presumed death of a Columbia woman resumed Thursday, but will... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 Friday, May 22, 2020 9:10:24 AM CDT May 22, 2020 in News

Jefferson City marks first anniversary of tornado
JEFFERSON CITY – Friday is the first anniversary of an EF-3 tornado hitting Jefferson City. Instead of focusing on... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 Friday, May 22, 2020 7:20:00 AM CDT May 22, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: University of Missouri has 144 additional furloughs
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 Friday, May 22, 2020 6:48:00 AM CDT May 22, 2020 in News

Columbia and Boone County health officals to discuss reopening guidence
COLUMBIA- Officials from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will hold a community briefing at 10 a.m. Friday to... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 Friday, May 22, 2020 6:46:00 AM CDT May 22, 2020 in News

More than $50,000 in property stolen from Mid America Harley-Davidson
COLUMBIA - Four motorcycles were stolen from Mid America Harley-Davidson on Tuesday. The Columbia Police Department are asking for... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 8:44:00 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News

Columbia School Board ends contract with SESI
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The Columbia School Board voted unanimously Thursday to not renew its contract with Special Education Services... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 Thursday, May 21, 2020 7:35:03 PM CDT May 21, 2020 in News
