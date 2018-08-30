St. Joseph considers ending some court fees

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - The St. Joseph City Council is considering an ordinance to end some court fees.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the discussions, scheduled for Monday, are in response to newly signed legislation limiting cities' ability to profit from traffic tickets and court fines.

The legislation was an effort to address concerns raised after last year's shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Supporters of the legislation have said it will address the predatory revenue-generating practices of Ferguson's police and court system that were detailed in a Justice Department report. But St. Joseph leaders say one other effect has been that the new law no longer authorizes cities to collect certain fees.

Under consideration for possible elimination is a $25 failure to appear fee and a $50 warrant processing fee.