St. Joseph girl dies days after being pulled from lake

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 5-year-old St. Joseph girl who was pulled from a lake on Thursday died.

The patrol said Nevah M. Boston died early Saturday at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

She wandered away from her family at the lake in Watkins Mill State Park and was later found under water.