St. Joseph Man Dies When Freight Train Strikes Him

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH - A St. Joseph man has died in an overnight train accident near the Andrew-Buchanan county line.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that 42-year-old George W. Holmes III was struck by a Burlington Northern freight train about 3 a.m. Saturday. No other details were immediately available.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Corey Root says the agency is investigating.