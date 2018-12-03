St. Joseph Man Dies When Freight Train Strikes Him

5 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, July 13 2013 Jul 13, 2013 Saturday, July 13, 2013 2:52:00 PM CDT July 13, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press
ST. JOSEPH - A St. Joseph man has died in an overnight train accident near the Andrew-Buchanan county line.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that 42-year-old George W. Holmes III was struck by a Burlington Northern freight train about 3 a.m. Saturday. No other details were immediately available.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Corey Root says the agency is investigating.

 

