St. Joseph Man Sentenced for Robbery Spree

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A St. Joseph man is heading to prison for 17 years for a series of armed robberies and burglaries carried out over two months.



A Buchanan County jury convicted 30-year-old Michael Gray last month of five counts of armed robbery and two counts of burglary.He was sentenced Monday by Circuit Judge Patrick Robb.



The crimes began in December 2008. Targets included a couple of convenience stores, a Radio Shack store and an office of AT&T.



The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Gray spoke for about 10 minutes during the sentencing hearing, saying he didn't always make the best decisions but accepted responsibility for what he called his transgressions.



The judge said Gray's attempt to bribe a deputy to destroy evidence was an aggravating factor in the case.