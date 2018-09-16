St. Joseph Opens Hearings on Proposed Smoking Ban

5 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, January 29 2013 Jan 29, 2013 Tuesday, January 29, 2013 5:40:40 PM CST January 29, 2013 in News
By: Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH - The first in a series of public hearings on a proposed smoking ban in St. Joseph showed how divisive the issue is likely to be.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports about 40 people turned out for Tuesday's hearing in the City Council chamber. Sixteen people spoke -- half in favor of the proposal, the other half against.

All comments will be reviewed by the City Council, which will decide whether to pass the proposed ordinance limiting indoor smoking, amend the proposal or put it to a public vote.

The current draft would ban indoor smoking in public places except bars with fewer than 50 seats and the gambling floor of the St. Jo Frontier Casino. Larger bars could allow smoking in specially ventilated areas.

Six more hearings are planned.

 

More News

Grid
List

Five vehicle crash caused by hay bale injures six in Jefferson City
Five vehicle crash caused by hay bale injures six in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A five vehicle crash caused by a hay bale in Jefferson City on Saturday left six people... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 11:47:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Volunteers make toys more accessible
Volunteers make toys more accessible
COLUMBIA - The roars from toy dinosaurs and giggles from Tickle-Me-Elmos filled the room in Clark Hall on Saturday while... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 11:28:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Westminster christens new field with big win
Westminster christens new field with big win
FULTON - The Westminster College Blue Jays unveiled their new turf football field on Saturday in their game against Iowa... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Shakespeare's celebrates 45 years of making pizza
Shakespeare's celebrates 45 years of making pizza
COLUMBIA - Shakespeare's Pizza celebrated its 45th anniversary on Saturday at all three locations. During the lunch hour, the... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 10:14:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Lincoln University curators approve mental health program
Lincoln University curators approve mental health program
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Lincoln University's curators have approved a new master's degree program in clinical mental health counseling. ... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 8:24:01 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Police give all clear after bomb threat to Columbia Best Buy
Police give all clear after bomb threat to Columbia Best Buy
COLUMBIA - A bomb threat to the Columbia Best Buy on Saturday evening was found to not be credible, police... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 6:19:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Death toll rises to 11 as Florence pours on the rain
Death toll rises to 11 as Florence pours on the rain
NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — The Marines, the Coast Guard, civilian crews and volunteers used helicopters, boats and heavy-duty vehicles... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 6:04:01 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Report: Trump going ahead with plans for new China tariffs
Report: Trump going ahead with plans for new China tariffs
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is going ahead with plans to announce new tariffs on about $200 billion of... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 5:44:53 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Columbia car show supports veterans
Columbia car show supports veterans
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Vet Center and the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital held a car show Saturday to reach... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Two dead in separate crashes on Friday night
Two dead in separate crashes on Friday night
MONITEAU COUNTY - Two people are dead after separate crashes on Friday, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 3:37:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Developers propose $63M luxury hotel for Kansas City
Developers propose $63M luxury hotel for Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two real estate executives have proposed a $63.5 million luxury hotel for Kansas City in... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 2:46:12 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Missouri RNC goes for contact record
Missouri RNC goes for contact record
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Republican Party went out to break a record Saturday for how many people volunteers contacted about... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 2:17:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

An inside look at alcohol delivery
An inside look at alcohol delivery
KANSAS CITY ( KSHB/KMCI ) - Alcohol delivery is now legal in Kansas City, and 41 Action News got a... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 10:38:35 AM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Heritage Festival returns to Columbia
Heritage Festival returns to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation celebrates its 41st annual Heritage Festival and Craft show Saturday and Sunday. The... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 8:04:00 AM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Trump heading to Missouri as Republicans eye key Senate seat
Trump heading to Missouri as Republicans eye key Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump is coming to Missouri as he pushes for Republican Josh Hawley to unseat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:48:47 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Columbia students from the Philippines react to Super Typhoon Mangkhut
Columbia students from the Philippines react to Super Typhoon Mangkhut
COLUMBIA - Super Typhoon Mangkhut reached the Philippines Friday and will move west to China and Vietnam. According to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:42:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Task Force One rescues residents in North Carolina
UPDATE: Task Force One rescues residents in North Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. - Missouri Task Force One members rescued two people from a mobile home and assisted in the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:28:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

FNF Week 4: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 4: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - After two weeks of rain, high school football players around mid-Missouri finally get to play under mostly clear... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:27:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in Friday Night Fever
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 66°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7am 66°
8am 69°
9am 74°
10am 79°