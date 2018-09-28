St. Joseph Police ID Fire Victim

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - St. Joseph police have identified a man whose body was found in fire debris nearly a week after the fire was reported.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the body of 53-year-old Richard Dean Travis, of St. Joseph, was found Thursday at a garage by a driver with Deffenbaugh Disposal who was collecting debris at the garage.

Police say a preliminary autopsy shows Travis died of smoke inhalation, although final autopsy results are pending.

The fire was reported Dec. 7. The victim's body was found nearly a week later under burnt fire debris.

Fire Chief Mike Dalsing says the Fire Department accepts responsibility for not seeing the body when crews responded to the blaze, and that the department will review policies to ensure a similar incident doesn't occur again.