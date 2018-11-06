St. Joseph Police Shoot, Kill Suspect

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - St. Joseph police say an officer shot and killed a man during a domestic disturbance in the city.

Police Chief Chris Connally said in a statement that the shooting occurred Monday evening. Police say an officer shot a man with a gun who appeared to be intoxicated and was threatening suicide.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports authorities released no other details about the confrontation that led to the shooting.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave, which is normal procedure after a fatal shooting.