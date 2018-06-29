St. Joseph Police Want to Add 22 More Personnel

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) -- A new study says the St. Joseph police department needs 22 more employees to handle its current case load.

Police officials told the St. Joseph City Council Tuesday the department needs 15 new officers, five more detectives and two additional civilian employees.

The study conducted by nine members of the police department says the additional officers would cost an estimated $2 million. The costs would be paid by a public safety tax, which the city staff wants to put up for voter approval in August.

Police Chief Chris Connally says the study found the department is understaffed and overworked, which cuts response times and reduces time for community policing.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports (http://bit.ly/10ySoYm ) the department currently employs 116 officers, or 1.5 officers per 1,000 citizens.