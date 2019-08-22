St. Joseph woman killed, grandson in custody

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — St. Joseph police are investigating the death of a 77-year-old woman as a homicide and her grandson is in custody.

The victim, Beverly Forrester, was found dead at a St. Joseph home late Thursday.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports police say the victim's 28-year-old grandson is in custody.

Information on how the woman died and other details of the case have not been released.

Forrester's arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 26.