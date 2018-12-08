St. Joseph woman slashes tires before suspect flees

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Authorities say a woman whose St. Joseph home was broken into helped foil the burglary suspect's escape from police by slashing his vehicle's tires.

Thirty-year-old Casey Hueser is suspected of breaking into the woman's home Tuesday morning and stealing various items, including prescription pills. He's been charged with first-degree burglary.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the woman arrived home and found Hueser inside. She grabbed a knife and punctured the tires of Hueser's vehicle before he fled the scene.

Officers say they were able to arrest Hueser a short distance away from the victim's home.

It wasn't immediately known if Hueser has an attorney.