St. Louis 2015 homicide total reaches 60

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - 60 people were murdered in St. Louis in the first four months of 2015.

KMOV-TV reports 20 of the killings occurred in April. As of Thursday, charges were filed in 19 of the 60 investigations.

Overall crime is up, too. St. Louis police said robberies were up 43 percent, aggravated assaults up 15 percent and burglary, larceny and car thefts were up a combined 17 percent.