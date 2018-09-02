St. Louis Airport Expects to be at Near Capacity

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Lambert Airport in St. Louis is back to operating a near capacity as it continues to recover from severe tornado damage.



The airport was closed Friday after the tornado hit. It was at 85 percent capacity Monday and officials say full capacity is likely Tuesday.



Lambert officials credit the quick recovery partly to being able to use gates inside Concourse D that had been closed last year. The St. Louis Airport Authority reluctantly closed the gates after American Airlines reduced its flights from St. Louis.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that for now, American will occupy five gates inside the D Concourse and Cape Air will have two.



Engineers are expected to determine this week which terminal facilities can be rebuilt and which ones will have to be replaced.