St. Louis airport officials move to rent out space

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Lambert-St. Louis International Airport officials want to rent out an unused concourse for holiday parties and other events.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the St. Louis Airport Commission voted Wednesday to make Concourse B available to the public for up to $1,500 a day. The measure still needs approval from a city board.

Officials say they have received inquiries about the space since they began hosting an Art of Travel reception at the airport. An event on Oct. 2 drew a crowd of about 400 people. They say one group expressed interest in a holiday party and another is planning a retreat.

The airport already leases out a conference room and space on the lower levels.