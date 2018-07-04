St. Louis airport passengers declined in 2014
ST. LOUIS - Passenger traffic has dipped slightly at Lambert Airport, based on 2014 full-year totals.
The St. Louis airport served 12.4 million passengers last year, down 1.5 percent from 2013. Boarding passengers dropped 1.6 percent, while arriving passenger traffic dropped 1.4 percent.
Airport officials say winter storms across the U.S. caused widespread cancellations in the first quarter, accounting for much of the drop-off.
Southwest Airlines had a market share of 50.4 percent at Lambert. American Airlines was a distant second with 14.4 percent market share, followed by Delta with 13.9 percent.
