St. Louis Alderman: Cultural Board Should 'Reinvent Itself'

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The chairman of the aldermanic parks committee in St. Louis says the Zoo-Museum District board needs to "reinvent itself" and become a watchdog organization for taxpayers.

The district oversees the St. Louis region's five taxpayer-funded cultural institutions. Alderman Joe Roddy told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the institutions should be judged on their performance and earn their collective $70 million annually, rather than get the money automatically.

Roddy on Monday released a report concluding that both the Missouri History Museum and the Missouri Botanical Garden should overhaul their governance.

Roddy's investigation was fueled by questions about executive pay at the five museums - the Missouri Botanical Garden, St. Louis Art Museum, St. Louis Science Center, St. Louis Zoo and the History Museum.