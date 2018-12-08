St. Louis aldermen approve financing for football stadium

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis aldermen have agreed to spend $150 million to help finance a new riverfront football stadium as part of the effort to keep the Rams from moving.

Aldermen voted 17-10 to approve the measure Friday. The vote does not guarantee that owner Stan Kroenke will keep the team in St. Louis, but was considered vital toward the effort to build the new $1 billion stadium that could entice NFL owners against allowing the Rams to move.

The Rams and two other teams are seeking to move to Los Angeles. League owners meet next month to consider the issue.

In a statement, the St. Louis stadium task force called the approval "a significant milestone." But some opponents at the meeting booed. One shouted, "Shame on you" at aldermen.