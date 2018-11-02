St. Louis appoints first-ever resilience officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis has its first-ever chief resilience officer, a position created to help the city prepare for and respond to events ranging from floods and tornadoes to violence and riots.

Mayor Francis Slay announced establishment of the office Tuesday and appointed Patrick R. Brown as chief resilience officer.

The office is part of the 100 Resilient Cities effort, a program from the Rockefeller Foundation that helps cities worldwide plan for and deal with potentially damaging events. A spokeswoman for Slay says Brown will earn $126,000 annually, with 100 Resilient Cities paying his salary for two years.

The city has identified major "shock" concerns as rioting and civil unrest, heat, tornadoes and flooding. The biggest "stress" concerns are endemic violence, educational disparities, declining population and aging infrastructure.