St. Louis archaeological board cleans house over artifacts

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis chapter of a national archaeological group has replaced its nine board members in response to heavy criticism over the sale of 4,000-year-old Egyptian artifacts to a New York museum.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (bit.ly/16wlrzT) reports that the mass resignation at the St. Louis Society of the Archaeological Institute of America comes after the national group threatened to revoke the local chapter's charter. Board members initially declined to step down.

The censure came after the society planned to sell the 27-item Treasure of Harageh collection in October. A London auction house withdrew the treasure on the planned sale date and instead announced its donation to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.