St. Louis archaeological society faces censure

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A national archaeological group has censured its St. Louis chapter over the sale of 4,000-year-old Egyptian artifacts to a New York museum.

The Archaeological Institute of America recently voted at its national meeting in New Orleans to revoke the local chapter's charter unless the group replaces its nine board members by the end of the month.

The move comes after the society planned to sell the 27-item Treasure of Harageh collection in October. U.S. and British historians condemned the move, fearful of losing a valuable cultural resource to the private marketplace.

A London auction house withdrew the treasure on the planned sale date and instead announced the donation to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Board member Judith Brilliant declined comment until after the St. Louis society meets Tuesday night.