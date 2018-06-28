St. Louis Archdiocese Takes Charity Online

ST. LOUIS - The collection plate now takes debit or credit. In the age of online philanthropy, even old-school brick and mortar churches are asking their members to lend a helping hand in Cyberspace. The St. Louis Archdiocese for the first time enlisted electronic giving this fall. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the archdioceses has chosen three online charity firms to recommend to its 186 parishes for donations. The high-tech giving might help fill the collection plate in years to come. The technology could help even out giving even as bad weather or flu season keep parishioners away.