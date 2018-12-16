St. Louis-area cemetery that was subject of lawsuit sold

MOLINE ACRES (AP) — A deteriorating cemetery in north St. Louis County that was the subject of a lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster is being sold.

Koster announced the sale of Oak Grove Cemetery on Thursday. He filed suit against Marilyn Stanza and her companies, Oak Grove Cemetery and Oak Grove Mausoleum, in January 2015.

Koster says more than 190 people had complained about the condition of the cemetery. The sale was completed Wednesday to William C. Harris, a funeral director in north St. Louis County.

The price was not disclosed, but $126,451 of the proceeds will go to restoring the cemetery.