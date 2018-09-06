St. Louis Area High School Football Standout Found Dead

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Grief counselors at De Smet High School in suburban St. Louis are helping students following the death of a football standout at the school.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that senior defensive back Adrian Bowman was found dead on Sunday. He was 17 and circumstances surrounding his death have not been announced.

Bowman on Wednesday signed a letter of intent to play football at Lindenwood University.

A prayer vigil was also planned for Monday at De Smet, a Jesuit school.

De Smet coach Pat Mahoney says Bowman was fearless and tough, a great teammate.