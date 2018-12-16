St. Louis-area lawmaker to drop out of Missouri House race

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A St. Louis-area Democratic lawmaker said she won't run for re-election and will return to teaching.

Rep. Genise Montecillo announced Friday she's dropping out of the race after the Aug. 2 primary. She'll remain in office for the short September session and through the rest of her term, which ends in January.

She missed an earlier deadline to remove her name from the ballot, but she has until June 21 to seek a court order to have it removed if there are no costs to reprint ballots or if she pays expenses.

She faces a Republican opponent for the seat, which leaned Democratic in recent elections.

A local Democratic party committee will pick another candidate to run in the Nov. 8 general election if Montecillo withdraws after the primary.