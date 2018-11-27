St. Louis-Area Man Accused of Bilking Investors
ST. LOUIS - A suburban St. Louis man is facing federal charges that he stole $500,000 in investors' money and spending much of it on personal and business expenses.
Grand jurors returned an indictment Wednesday accusing 47-year-old Michael Kitchen of St. Peters with three counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering.
The indictment alleges that in 2008 and 2009, Kitchen offered investments that promised investors little or no risk, a history of success and returns of up to 1,000 percent.
But the indictment claims that Kitchen spent the money.
Online court records do not show whether Kitchen has an attorney. He does not have a listed home telephone number.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri will now leave it up to news organizations to pick which reporters witness executions after... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY- A police chase that started in Kansas City ended in Cooper County Saturday night. The chase involved... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri legislator has released a video that he says supports his lawsuit claiming police officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This “Giving Tuesday,” people may not be as generous as in previous years, according to one non-profit. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Some mid-Missouri businesses say coming increases in the minimum wage will create problems. The Missouri Department of... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - A women, identified as a former employee of Russellville and California school districts, has been sentenced to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Attorney General's Office is seeking court orders for Catholic dioceses to provide records as... More >>
in
BLAND - The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Bland. According to a news release, deputies... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An Eldon man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday and admitted to traveling to North Carolina to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man arrested after a neighborhood street shootout pleaded guilty in a federal court Tuesday to illegally... More >>
in
BERNIE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after the body of a southeast Missouri woman was found in the trunk... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, upheld the conviction of a Columbia man for a double... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - A judge heard arguments Monday in the lawsuit over a Cooper County regulation regarding concentrated animal feeding operations,... More >>
in
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities want to question a 17-year-old in a shooting that left one teen dead and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Tuesday, Nov. 27 is National Giving Day. The CoMo Gives campaign will start raising money for 122 different... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new, monthly event launching Tuesday intends to support local entrepreneurs, small business owners and minority business owners.... More >>
in
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft designed to drill down into Mars' interior landed on the planet Monday... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Special education teacher Cindy Connelly received a $10,000 award for her classroom at Moreau Heights Elementary School on... More >>
in