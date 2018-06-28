St. Louis-Area Man Accused of Sexual Exploitation

CLAYTON - A St. Louis County man is facing charges for allegedly enticing three teenage girls into prostitution.

Authorities said Wednesday that 39-year-old Anton Morris is charged with two counts of sexual trafficking of a child and one count of trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation. He is jailed on $100,000 cash-only bond.

Police say Morris last month recruited girls ages 16, 17 and 19, and rented a motel room for them. After three days he allegedly moved the girls to his home, held them captive and forced them to perform sex acts.

St. Louis County police spokesman Randy Vaughn says the two older girls escaped through a bedroom window and called police. Vaughn says that when officers arrested Morris at his home, they found the 16-year-old girl inside.