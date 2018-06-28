St. Louis Area Man Sentenced to 10 years for Trafficking

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis area man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on sex trafficking charges.

The federal prosecutor in St. Louis said Tuesday in a release that 26-year-old Carl Mathews of Breckenridge Hills was sentenced to 10 years in prison for forcing two women into prostitution.

Mathews, a registered sex offender, pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and admitted beating and threatening to kill one of the women, who's mentally disabled. He also admitted helping arrange the sexual encounters, which occurred between 2010 and October 2012.

Prosecutors say Mathews also withheld the women's food-stamp cards and supplied them with drugs.