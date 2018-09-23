St. Louis-Area Mayor Indicted on Fraud Charges

ST. LOUIS - The mayor of a St. Louis suburb is facing federal charges that he used city funds to pay for such personal items as cruises and a Florida vacation home.

A federal indictment accuses Kinloch Mayor Keith Conway one of count of felony wire fraud and federal program theft.

Grand jurors allege that from January 2009 through March 31 of this year, 47-year-old Conway spent Kinloch funds on personal Bahamas vacation cruises, and airline tickets to Las Vegas and Ft.Lauderdale.

The indictment also alleges that he spent city funds on a downpayment and loan payments on a Florida time-share condominium, personal credit card bills, federal income taxes, and electric bills for his home.

Conway does not have a listed home telephone number. A message was left at his mayor's office.