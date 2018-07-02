St. Louis area officer dies after being hit by car

By: The Associated Press

FLORISSANT (AP) - A suburban St. Louis police officer has died after being struck by a car.

The accident happened at 7:55 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Old Jamestown Road and Highway 67 in north St. Louis County. St. Louis County police say 53-year-old Peggy Vassallo, a sergeant with the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department, was involved in a minor accident involving her personal vehicle.

The officer got out to speak with the other driver and a third vehicle struck the officer.