St. Louis-area officer shot needs long-term care

BALLWIN (AP) — A suburban St. Louis police officer who was shot last week during a traffic stop will require long-term care.

The Ballwin Police department said in a Facebook posting Tuesday that Officer Mike Flamion and his family "will forever be changed by his injuries." Further details on his injuries were not released.

Flamion has been hospitalized since Friday, when he was shot from behind as he walked back to his car after stopping a suspect for speeding. Authorities have not discussed a possible motive.

Antonio Taylor, of St. Louis, is charged with assault of a police officer, armed criminal action and possessing a firearm as a felon.

The police department said Flamion's family appreciates the outpouring of support.