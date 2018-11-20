St. Louis-Area School District Loses Accreditation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri education officials have voted to strip the accreditation of St. Louis-area district and downgrade the accreditation of a Kansas City-area district.

Under Tuesday's decision from the Missouri State Board of Education, the Normandy School District's loss of accreditation takes effect Jan. 1. The district then gets two school years to improve and regain accreditation or face state intervention.

Normandy has noted previously that it absorbed students from another struggling district that the state closed in 2010.

Meanwhile, Hickman Mills is dropping to provisionally accredited, making it subject to added monitoring.

Districts are evaluated based on how many academic performance standards they meet for things such as test scores and attendance. The most recent review shows Normandy met five of 14 performance standards, and Hickman Mills met seven of 14.