St. Louis-Area Student Caught with Loaded Gun

FLORISSANT (AP) - A suburban St. Louis high school student has been taken into custody after allegedly taking a loaded gun to school.

Police say the 15-year-old student at McCluer High School was arrested Wednesday after telling another student he had a handgun in his backpack. That student then told a school resource officer.

The student was taken to an office where his backpack was searched. Authorities say the gun was confiscated.

The motive for taking the gun to school was not clear. The student is in the custody of juvenile authorities.