St. Louis-area teacher accused of promoting prostitution

WEBSTER GROVES (AP) — A Spanish teacher at a suburban St. Louis middle school is facing charges for allegedly arranging clients for a prostitute.

The suspect, 46-year-old Robert Wilson, was charged in July with one count of promoting prostitution. A phone call Thursday seeking comment from his attorney went unanswered. Wilson is jailed on $10,000 bond.

Wilson is a Spanish teacher at Hixson Middle School in Webster Groves. The school's principal informed parents in a letter this week that he was suspended indefinitely after he was charged.

The charges allege that Wilson assisted a prostitute in soliciting customers, and provided transportation and security for the woman.