St. Louis-area woman dies in her sleep in drive-by shooting

1 year 3 months 2 weeks ago Monday, April 24 2017 Apr 24, 2017 Monday, April 24, 2017 2:29:00 PM CDT April 24, 2017 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a 51-year-old St. Louis-area woman died while she was sleeping when she was struck by bullets from a drive-by shooting.

The woman, Evelyn Gates, was shot Monday morning as she slept at her home in the Glasgow Village area of North County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports three other adults and three children were in the home but weren't hurt.

St. Louis County police say someone sprayed the home with bullets and drove off. No information on possible suspects was released.

Gates was asleep in a front bedroom when she was struck once in the chest and died at the scene.

