St. Louis-Area Woman Helps Elderly Cope with Katrina

Jacki Newfield, of University City, was one of 15 people selected for the Katrina Angels project by the Alzheimer's Association. With her experience working with seniors, she wanted to make life a little easier for poor, elderly seniors under the dire conditions following the hurricane, which hit in August. She found that even a little assistance could make a big difference. One 87-year-old man was living in his ruined home, but didn't want to leave it because of his strong memories. When he was evacuated, the man returned to his residence. Newfield was able to find him a tent and a sleeping bag, some food and money. She says that helped bring the man closer to happiness following the hurricane.