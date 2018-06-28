St. Louis-Area Woman Wins $750,000 in Lottery

BRENTWOOD (AP) - A suburban St. Louis woman has won $750,000 in a Missouri Lottery scratcher game, and better yet, she won't have to pay taxes.

The Missouri Lottery said Monday that 58-year-old Helen Schimweg of Brentwood claimed the final top prize in the "$750,000 Taxes Paid" game on Feb. 24. She bought the winning ticket at Shop 'n Save in Kirkwood.

Schimweg received a check for $750,000 and the Lottery paid taxes on the prize.

The $10 game began in May 2012. Since all of the top prizes have now been claimed, the Missouri Lottery says the game will be closed to distribution.