St. Louis Art Thieves Sentenced to Prison

Donald Roland Rasch and Biron Valier of suburban St. Louis must also jointly pay $1.1 million in restitution. Rasch and Valier pleaded guilty to taking paintings, prints and sculptures while working for an art storage company in the St. Louis area. Federal prosecutors said the two men stole artworks valued at $4 million dollars from 2002 to 2004. The items were traced to buyers in New York, San Francisco, Tokyo and St. Louis. Rasch was sentenced to two years in prison. Valier got a term of 90 days, followed by six months of home confinement and three years of supervision.