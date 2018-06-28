St. Louis Arts Group Announces 2014 Winners

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A long-time dance teacher and a computer technology mogul known for his philanthropy head the list of winners of the 2014 St. Louis Arts Awards.

Center of Creative Arts artistic director Lee Nolting will be honored at Monday night's awards ceremony with a performance by a former student at her University City studio. The former student, Antonio Douthit-Boyd, is now a principal dancer with the New York-based Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

World Wide Technology founder David Steward and his wife Thelma will receive an award for excellence in philanthropy. The computer executive founded what is now one of the country's largest black-owned businesses in 1990.

The awards from the Arts and Education Council will be presented Monday night at the Chase Park Plaza hotel in St. Louis.