St. Louis at No.1 for Crime

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - New FBI statistics once again show St. Louis is worst in the nation for major crimes per resident, at least in 2006. But city police say they're seeing a dramatic improvement so far this year.The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that every month in 2007 has shown a big drop in crime from the previous year. And August was the safest it has been since 1990.Police credit an undercover unit formed this year to fight street crime and target specific repeat offenders.