St. Louis ATF Gets Explosives-Sniffing Dog

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is getting its first explosives-sniffing dog.

The ATF says the 15-month-old chocolate Labrador retriever, Andi, was raised by prison inmates through the program Puppies Behind Bars.

Andi recently finished a 16-week training program at the ATF's National Canine Academy in Virginia. Her St. Louis trainer, special agent Alan Leah, worked with her over the last 10 weeks of training.

The ATF says the dog will be used primarily on gun trafficking and search warrants.