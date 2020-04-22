St. Louis authorities call woman's April death a homicide
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Investigators said a Ferguson woman's death in St. Louis in April was a homicide.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the St. Louis' medical examiner reclassified 46-year-old Denise Beasley's death, saying she succumbed to head trauma. The case initially had been listed as a suspicious death pending autopsy results.
Beasley's body was found in a back yard on April 16.
Police haven't released any other details of the investigation.
More News
Grid
List
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with one of KBIA's health reporters about updates in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sebastian... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mayor Treece announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the rate of new COVID-19 cases in Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - GeneTrait Laboratories in Columbia has been processing COVID-19 tests since mid-March. The lab says it could do up... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Gas prices continued to fall Tuesday after the price of oil fell below $0 per gallon on Monday.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the signing of House Bills 1511 and 1452 during his Tuesday afternoon press... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Edwin McKesson's days as a truck driver are more than just his 12-hour shifts. He knows he is... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of protesters gathered at the state capitol Tuesday afternoon to call on Governor Mike Parson to... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Police arrested and charged two men after a shots fired incident on Sunday night in Moberly, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Stay-at-home orders and visitor restrictions are preventing some families from being able to gather and check on each... More >>
in
UNITED STATES - The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first diagnostic test with a home collection option for COVID-19... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Police arrested Lacy Jordan Jr., 65, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a statement from the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY —Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the state of Missouri against the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – More time spent at home during a stay-at-home order means more time looking at every nook and... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Firefighters from the Jefferson City Fire Department were dispatched at just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Workplace burnout doesn't just happen to people who put in long hours at the office. It's also a... More >>
in
The US is monitoring intelligence that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un , is in grave danger after a surgery,... More >>
in