St. Louis authorities call woman's April death a homicide

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Investigators said a Ferguson woman's death in St. Louis in April was a homicide.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the St. Louis' medical examiner reclassified 46-year-old Denise Beasley's death, saying she succumbed to head trauma. The case initially had been listed as a suspicious death pending autopsy results.

Beasley's body was found in a back yard on April 16.

Police haven't released any other details of the investigation.