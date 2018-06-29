St. Louis Bar: 35 and Over Only, Please

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Look around the Zodiac Lounge in north St. Louis and chances are you won't see any 20-somethings. The bar, situated between an environmental Superfund site and an Aldi supermarket, seeks a decidedly older clientele.

And it makes no bones about it: The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a sign on the front door requests only customers of at least 35 years of age.

Manager Nathaniel Chunn, who is 69, says he put up the age-limit sign about five years ago. He says he wanted to, as he put it, "maintain the integrity" of the lounge. Those who run the bar say the average age of patrons is about 70, mostly people who prefer to sit and talk about the past.