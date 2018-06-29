St. Louis bicyclist who police say hit car's mirror dies

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say a St. Louis man who was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday in the city has died.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says 21-year-old Timothy Canada died of his injuries shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

That was about 10 hours after the accident. Police say Canada swerved into westbound lanes of a road and hit the side mirror of a vehicle being driven by a 31-year-old woman.

Police say Canada was not wearing a helmet.

No one else was injured.