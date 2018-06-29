St. Louis Blaze Kills 1, 2 critically Injured

ST. LOUIS (AP) - One man has died and two women have been injured in a south St. Louis duplex fire.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the name of the victim wasn't immediately released. The survivors were hospitalized -- one in critical condition, the other in stable condition.



Fire engulfed the two-family brick home around 4 a.m. Saturday.



Fire officials say a smoke alarm sounded on the second level of the house alerting an adult and two children who escaped.



St. Louis Fire Department Capt. Dan Sutter says authorities are trying to determine whether there was a working smoke detector on the first floor. That's where the man died and two injured women were found.



The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen area.