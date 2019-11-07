St. Louis Blues add to winning streak in Edmonton

EDMONTON - The St. Louis Blues won 5-2 against the Edmonton Oilers in their sixth straight win on Wednesday.

The Oilers were the first to score on a power play by Connor McDavid but the dynamic changed quickly.

The Blues would score on back-to-back power plays from Jaden Schwartz and Alex Pietrangelo to put them ahead of Edmonton 2-1.

Robert Thomas extended St. Louis' 2-point lead that would hold until the third period.

The Blues right wing, Alexander Steen, suffered a lower-body injury in the second.

The Oilers used the team's weakness to try for a comeback in the third. Zack Kassian scored in the 11th minute to make it 3-2, but that wouldn't be enough.

In another attempt to tie the game, Kris Russell had a solid shot past the Blues defense. St. Louis' goalie, Jake Allen, dove to block the puck with his leg and recorded his best save of the night.

The Blues put an Oilers comeback out of reach in the final minutes of the game when Tyler Bozak scored a shorthanded goal, followed by another from Ivan Barbashev. This put St. Louis up 5-2 before the final buzzer.

The Blues will stay in Canada this week to take on the Calgary Flames at 8 p.m. on Saturday and try to continue the winning streak.