St. Louis Blues face off against the Winnipeg Jets

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues look to continue their winning streak as they travel to Manitoba, Canada to face off against the Winnipeg Jets Monday night.

The Blues snapped their three-game losing streak against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night.

With Winnipeg’s last win at home, they improve to 4-0-1 on the season at home and 5-2-1 overall.

The last time the two teams met, the Jets beat the Blues 5-1, making it the biggest deficit loss for a Blues home opener in history.

The puck will drop Monday night at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports Midwest from Bell MTS Place in Canada.