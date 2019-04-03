St. Louis Blues looking for back-to-back wins against Chicago

CHICAGO - Following a 3-2 shootout win against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, the St. Louis Blues have moved into second place in the Central Division, as the hunt for the playoffs continues to tighten.

The Blues have now won two straight games and are 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Currently, the Blues and the Nashville Predators are tied in points with 94.

St. Louis and Nashville both have three games left and are both two points behind Winnipeg, who currently holds the number one spot.

The Blues travel to Chicago Wednesday to face the Blackhawks at 7 p.m.