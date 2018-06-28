St. Louis Blues Sale Hits Final Note

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Sports entrepreneur Dave Checketts will buy the Blues and the Savvis Center. A lease locks the Blues into St. Louis until 2011, but Checketts said he has no plans to leave the city. Bill and Nancy Laurie of Columbia put the team up for sale last summer. Checketts owns the Major League Soccer team Real Salt Lake and has been the president of two NBA teams. It's been a blue year for the Blues, who are out of the playoffs for the first time in a quarter-century.