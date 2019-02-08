St. Louis Blues travel to Florida to face Panthers

SUNRISE, FL - The St. Louis Blues will be looking to win their third straight game Tuesday as they travel to the BB&T Center to put the puck to the ice against the Florida Panthers.

The Blues sit second to last in the Central Division of the Western Conference, while the Panthers are near the bottom of the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference, with an overall record of 21-21.

For St. Louis, the matchup will kickoff a two-game road trip before returning home on Saturday to square off with the Nashville Predators.

Blues’ rookie goalie Jordan Binnington will be seeking his seventh win in nine NHL starts.

The puck drops at 6 p.m. from Sunrise, Florida.