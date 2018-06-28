St. Louis Blues Up for Sale

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues are for sale.



Team chairman Dave Checketts said Wednesday night that his group, Sports Capital Partners Worldwide, and Towerbrook Capital Partners have placed the NHL franchise and the Scottrade Center on the market.



The two groups own roughly 90 percent of the franchise.



Checketts and SCP Worldwide own about 20 percent of the team, while Towerbrook Partners, a private equity firm, owns 70 percent. The other 10 percent belongs to minority owner Tom Stillman, chairman and CEO of Summit Distributing, a St. Louis-based beer distributor.



Checketts, whose investment firm also owns Utah's Real Salt Lake Major League Soccer team and the American Hockey League's Peoria Rivermen, bought the Blues in March 2006 from Bill and Nancy Laurie.



Checketts, who placed at least a pair of deadlines on the table regarding purchasing majority ownership, cited a difference in terms with TowerBrook on what the value of the franchise is.

Boston-based Game Plan LLC has been brought in to conduct a search for a new owner.